NJ may give Nike & Kaepernick the finger

You can like or hate what Colin Kaepernick stands for but in this country money talks, and if New Jersey decides to express its displeasure with Nike for using Kaepernick as the face of its advertising, it’ll be big news.

Marty Barrett, is a representative of retired police officers and firefighters in NJ. Not surprisingly, Barrett is probably not a huge fan of Kaepernick and his message, which started the kneeling during the national anthem “craze”. Barrett says, and I agree wholeheartedly, that Kaepernick's protest disrespects members of the military and first responders who were killed on 9/11.

He has asked the council that oversees New Jersey's $77 billion public worker pension fund to consider divesting from its Nike holdings because of its ad. And the council is looking into it. Marty Barrett, I salute you. I hate the idea that my tax dollars would be invested in any company who supports Kaepernick. So I hope NJ divests in Nike. And I hope that Nike feels it in the pocketbook.

More from New Jersey 101.5: