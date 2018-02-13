NJ man’s name is Supreme Life — he’s charged with murder

LUMBERTON — A man named Supreme Life could spend the rest of his life in prison if he's convicted of killing a man in Burlington County last week.

Life, 56, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the killing of a New York City man last week, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Life and his son, Antoine Keller, 32, were fighting with two men who suffered stab wounds on Feb. 4, Coffina said.

The stabbing victims, 26-year-old Moriah Walker, of Brooklyn, and 23-year-old Raheem Williams, of Queens, were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, according to Coffina. Walker died five hours after being taken to the hospital while Williams was treated for his injuries and released.

According to the prosecutor, Life is believed to have stabbed both men.

Life and Keller had both been charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault last week. Keller will also now be charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, Coffina said.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Life had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

