NJ man with junk-filled yard: Don’t call me a hoarder — that’s racist!

RED BANK — Instead of flower beds and a swing set, borough resident William Poku's yard has nine cars, a pick-up truck and mounds of trash.

A neighbor described the property as a "s**thole." Borough officials have fined him $4,000 so far.

But Poku insists his yard is not the problem. The real trouble is all the new people moving into the neighborhood and changing it's character.

And don't call him a hoarder. He says that's racist.

Poku told CBS New York that the material is in his yard is for his hobbies.

In an interview with CBS New York, the borough business administrator denied that officials are targeting Poku because he is black and said that Poku has rejected offers by borough officials and neighbors to help him clean up.

