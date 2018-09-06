NJ man who threatened Trump steals gun, cash in PA, cops say

HAZELTON, Pa. — A Maple Shade man wanted for making a threat against President Donald Trump is believed to have broken into a business, stolen a gun and food, and made a fresh Facebook post.

Shawn R. Christy, whose last known address was in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, threatened to harm or kill cops and a district attorney along with Trump in Facebook posts between June 3 and June 12, according to an alert from the FBI. He has been on the run with sightings in Maryland and Pennsylvania all summer.

Pennsylvania State Police said Christy broke into Skitco Iron Works in Hazelton early Wednesday and stole money, food, and a Beretta shotgun. U.S. Deputy Marshal Robert Clark, who has been leading the search for Christy, confirmed that they believe a post on his Facebook page was made from the business. It has since been removed.

Clark said Christy made accusations about a "conspiracy" against him and talked about the search for him.

In earlier posts Christy said he was going to shoot Trump in the head and use "lethal force" against any law enforcement that tried to stop him. A red pickup truck Christy stole in Maryland was tracked by the FBI to Rush, Pennsylvania in August.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to Christy's arrest.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .