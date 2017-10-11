HAINESPORT — Five days before a township man ran way from a traffic stop, police say two girls reported he had followed them in his car through their town.

According to the State Police, troopers attempted to stop 20-year-old Garrett Conley on the evening of Oct. 8 for a traffic violation. After he pulled dover, police say Conley ran away from the scene but was eventually arrested.

Police say on the night of Oct. 3, two teenage girls reported that a black sedan had followed their car for about 15 minutes. After his arrest, detectives investigating the harassment incident determined Conley to be their suspect.

Conley was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and obstruction for the traffic stop, and harassment for the earlier incident. He was being held Wednesday at the Burlington County Jail pending a bail hearing.

