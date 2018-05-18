NJ man took pics as he raped kidnapped teen, cops say

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A township man is accused of luring a young girl into his car before taking her to an apartment and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened on Monday when police say 55-year-old David Buabeng lured a 14-year-old girl into his car at a Freehold Borough convenience store. He drove the girl to an apartment in Freehold Township where he sexually assaulted her and took pictures, according to police.

Buabeng has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree child luring, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for causing and permitting child to engage in child pornography. He has also been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for manufacturing child pornography and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, Buabeng faces up to 20 years in prison and would be subject to the No Early Release Act, requiring him to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He would also be subject to five years of parole supervision. If convicted on the second-degree charges, he would face up to 10 years in prison.

The third-degree charges come with a sentence of three to five years. He would also be subject to Megan's Law and parole supervision for life if he is convicted on any of the sexually based crimes.

The Prosecutor's Office encouraged anyone who recognizes Buabeng and has any information about him or the incident to call their office at 1-800-671-4400 or the Freehold Borough Police Department at 732-462-1234.

