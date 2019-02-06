NJ man threatened woman and blew up homemade bomb, cops say

A Roxbury Township man was arrested after verbally threatening a woman and then setting off a homemade explosive device in a residential neighborhood, police saud.

Christopher Faschan, 31, from the Landing area of the township, was interviewed on Monday by police after the incident Feb. 1.

Faschan drove to a woman's home and waited in his vehicle for her, said police. When she approached, he showed her a home-made device that he referred to as a bomb and said it was the type of device that “you could stick to the bottom of a car,” according to officers.

Faschan then left and detonated the device near or at Lake Lackawanna. The explosion was heard by the woman and other residents of the lake community.

A joint investigation started on Sunday, involving the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, Byram Township Police, Roxbury Township Police and Mount Olive Police.

Faschan is charged with second-degree possession of an explosive device with the purpose to use it unlawfully, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats and third-degree possession of an explosive device.

He was bing held at Sussex County jail awaiting a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-383-1570.

