NJ man sues United claiming drunk passenger urinated on him

NEWARK — United Airlines is being sued by a Pequannock man who claims a drunken fellow passenger urinated on him as their cross-country flight was taking off.

Daniel Card is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit that accuses the airline of assault, negligence, breach of contract and emotional distress. Card says the airline shouldn't have allowed the visibly drunk man to board the June 12 flight from Los Angeles to Newark.

Card claims the cabin crew initially refused his request to move from the urine-soaked seat and that he had to endure the remainder of the flight in urine-soaked clothes.

A United Airlines spokeswoman declined comment Tuesday, saying the carrier has not been served with the suit.

