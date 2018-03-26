NJ man stabbed girlfriend, leaving her in street to die, cops say

CAMDEN — A city man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her adult son in an attack that started in their home and ended in the street, police say.

Camden County police were called to the area of the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue on Sunday afternoon, where they found 37-year-old Elaine Jimenez in the street suffering from stab wounds, prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said.

Jimenez was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she died, according to Colalillo.

Police have charged 29-year-old city resident Raul Quinones with her murder, the prosecutor said.

Quinones had initially gone to Jimenez's home on Sunday to get some of his belongings, the prosecutor said. But he stabbed her, and then stabbed Jimenez's adult son several times before continuing to pursue Jimenez outside of the home, the prosecutor said.

Colalillo said the son is currently hospitalized, but gave no update on his condition.

Quinones fled the scene on his motorcycle, according to Colalillo. The prosecutor said he was found at his home on Sunday night by the United States Marshals Task Force and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing after being charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Jimenez's death was mourned by several people on social media:

Colalillo said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information about the stabbing to call Detective Lee Hopkins at 856-225-8623 or Detective Edward Gonzalez at 856-767-7420.

