NJ man sold deadly drugs to woman in Pt. Pleasant, say police

An Ocean County man was arrested last week for a deadly drug overdose in January, that involved heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Curtis Geathers, 33, of Barnegat, was arrested on Thursday, February 7 and charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Geathers was the supplier of heroin and fentanyl that was sold to a woman found unresponsive by Point Pleasant Police on January 10, said Billhimer.

The woman died two days later at Ocean Medical Center.

Geathers was taken to Point Pleasant Police Department for processing and then to Ocean County Jail, where he was awaiting a detention hearing.

