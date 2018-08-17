NJ man shoots arrow through his own head, cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man apparently survived having an arrow pierce all the way through his head.

Police responded about 9:50 p.m. Thursday to a residence that had called 911. They found a 21-year-old man on the lawn with an arrow suck in his head.

Police said the arrow from a crossbow went in on one side his head and out through the other.

Police said the injury was "self-inflicted," but a police spokesman said the victim, who was conscious and alert, was uncooperative with investigators.

The victim, who police did not publicly identify, was hospitalized for treatment.

