PALISADES PARK — A series of threatening letters sent to local businesses and police officers in several towns triggered an investigation that ended with a man facing criminal charges, the Bergen County Prosecutor said.

According to Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal, his office was notified about the letters sent to police officers in Paramus, Fair Lawn, and Garfield. Grewal described the letters as "harassing and threatening." Businesses, meanwhile, were getting letters that included "racial, homophobic, and threatening messages."

Through a joint investigation by the prosecutor's office and the local law enforcement agencies, Nikolay Levinson, 34, was arrested.

Grewal said while the investigation was going on, businesses in Englewood and Allendale also received letters that he described as "anti-Semitic and racist."

Levinson was charged with two counts of third-degree terroristic threats, three counts of third-degree bias intimidation, and four counts of third-degree harassment. He was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on Monday.

