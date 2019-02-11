NJ man run over while crawling under truck dies, cops say

EDISON — A man run over by a truck he crawled under as a shortcut has died from his injuries.

Neal Patel, 30, of Princeton was hospitalized Tuesday after the tractor trailer parked at the Raceway gas station on Route 1 in Edison started to back up, with four tires rolling over Patel and dragging him for about 10 feet, according to Edison policet.

Patel and a male friend were leaving Wick Plaza on their way to the Global Inn, across Route 1, with Patel going under the truck while his friend went around.

Edison police said Patel passed away on Saturday at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The driver, who was unaware of what had happened, was located in Philadelphia and returned voluntarily to Edison for questioning. The Farmington Hills, Michigan man does not face any charges, according to police.

Erin Vogt contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: