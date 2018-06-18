NJ man pulls sword in fight for parking spot, cops say

MANVILLE — The pen may be mightier than the sword, but as one man learned in a dispute over a parking spot, the sword is mightier than than the construction level.

The altercation happened on June 13 in the area of North 9th Avenue and Knopf Street, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson — a dispute between 35-year-old Jared Razzano and a 40-year-old borough resident whose name was not disclosed over a parking space.

As the argument escalated, the man hit Razzano with a four-foot aluminum contractor's level, causing cuts and bruises on his back, face, arm and leg, Robertson said. At that time, Razzano went into his car and pulled out a sword, slashing him on his head and arm, according to the prosecutor.

When police arrived, they learned one of the man's fingers was nearly severed, the prosecutor's office said. He was transported to an area trauma center for emergency treatment and was listed in stable condition, the prosecutor's office said.

Razzano was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office had no further comment on the case, including why the other man had not been charged as a result of the incident. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether Razzano had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.