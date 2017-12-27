Contact Us
NJ man not wearing seat belt in fatal 295 crash, police say

By Adam Hochron December 27, 2017 5:30 PM
HAMILTON (Mercer) — The driver who was killed in Wednesday morning’s crash on Interstate 295 was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle, State Police reported.

The crash happened at approximately 6:28 Wednesday morning on the northbound side of the interstate when a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jeffrey Bergner, 50, of Hamilton, was struck by another vehicle.

Police say 24-year-old Nathan Keller, of Southampton, lost had control of his 2008 Mazda 3, which went off the roadway into the grass median before returning to the road and crossing into the middle lane.

That’s where he struck Bergner, who was ejected from the vehicle. Bergner was later declared dead at the scene, according to Lt. Ted Schaffer.

All three lanes of the northbound side of the interstate were closed for more than four hours, with traffic directed to the shoulder. By 11:30 a.m., the roadway was reopened.

Authorities continue the investigation. No criminal charges or moving violations had been filed Wednesday afternoon.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

New Jersey 101.5 FM