NJ Man left the scene as woman died in sinking car, cops say

BURLINGTON CITY — A woman was killed on Sunday afternoon when the car she was riding in sank in the Delaware River.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. when police say the car, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a parked minivan and went over a river wall. The car ended up in the river and the front part of the car broke through the ice.

A man, who police say was driving the car, was able to get out of the car and attempted to leave the scene before being found by police. Police did not identify the man or woman, only saying that they were both Burlington City residents.

First responders from New Jersey as well as Pennsylvania were called to the scene and helped remove the woman from the car. She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken to the same hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no charges have been filed as of Sunday night.

The Burlington City incident was one of several during a dangerous weekend on the roads. In addition to a couple dying when their car went into a Willingboro lake on Saturday, good Samaritans helped pull a driver from a burning car early Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday police say a man lost control of the Jeep Wrangler he was driving on Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel when he hit a tree. People in the area, including first responders who were in the area worked together to pull the man from the car.

After being pulled from the car the man was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. One of the people who helped pull him to safety was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

