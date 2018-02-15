PLAINFIELD — A man who was hit by a train and lay injured on the ground for hours before he was found is still fighting for his life at a Central Jersey hospital.

Abraham Najarro, 24, of Plainfield, "came into contact" with Amtrak train No. 66 about 1 a.m. Saturday in Metuchen, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrahams said. The train was traveling from Washington to Boston.

Najarro was not discovered until 5 a.m., when the track was shut down for two hours between Rahway and Metropark.

Abrams would not say how Najarro came to be on the tracks.

A GoFundMe page created by his brother said the incident was a "terrible accident" in which the train "caught part of his body," leaving him in "very bad shape." The page said he faces large medical expenses for multiple surgeries.

He is currently hospitalized at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick in serious but stable condition, according to a hospital spokesman.

