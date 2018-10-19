NJ man hid heroin behind testicles, cops say in $34K drug bust

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police arrested a man after they said they found $34,000 worth of drugs, weapons and cash in his apartment, including raw heroin hidden behind his testicles.

The arrest of Nnanna Akuma, 26, at his Norman Court apartment on Tuesday brought a month-long investigation to an end, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Akuma had 110 grams of powder cocaine, 46 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of raw heroin, 12 bricks of heroin, two 9mm handguns with extended magazines and $5,740 in cash in the apartment, according to Onofri. Approximately 50 grams of raw heroin was hidden behind his testicles.

The seized narcotics have an approximate street value of $34,400.

Akuma is charged with numerous first and second-degree drug and weapons offenses. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to keep him in jail pending trial.

