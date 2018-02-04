NJ man has visited Disney so many times, they made him an expert

Jerry MacLean was a huge Disney fan as a kid. That spark reignited when he visited a Disney resort with his wife decades ago.

Fast forward to 2018, and the Stone Harbor resident has about three dozen Disney trips under his belt — most of them with his wife and son.

From weekend getaways to multi-week vacations, MacLean couldn't help but learn all the ins and outs of navigating the "magical" parks, resorts and services.

His passion and knowledge for Disney are so strong, in fact, that he was handpicked to become part of the team.

MacLean is one of 11 new members chosen for the Disney Parks Moms Panel , an online forum where folks can ask the experts — like MacLean — anything they'd like to know about planning a Disney vacation.

"It's really just like going to your best friend, or your set of best friends, who just happen to have a lot of Disney experience ... and asking them for advice," said MacLean, who landed a spot in October and officially joined the 40-member panel in 2018.

MacLean's specific area of expertise is the timeshare program known as the Disney Vacation Club. But he believes he can also offer solid advice for future guests with kids in tow, as he's traveled to several Disney destinations with his now-college-aged son as an infant, child and teenager.

MacLean said his family still strives to "experience something new" with every Disney visit — and that's not a hard mission to accomplish.

"Have some ideas of what things you and your family are going to enjoy, but don't feel that you need to over-plan every minute," MacLean advised. "Just allow the magic to happen, and it will."

For their service, panel participants receive a trip with their family to a Disney destination, along with park tickets.

MacLean plans to redeem his vacation later this year or early next year. And he already has a few Disney trips planned in between.

"For me personally, you can never visit Disney enough," he said. "You can enjoy the Disney destinations and still be budget-minded."

