NJ man had pipe bombs, materials to make more, cops say

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — A borough man was arrested over the weekend after police found two pipe bombs and bomb-making materials in his home, police said.

Joseph Colucci, 59, was charged with one count of arson in the third degree, one count of possession of prohibited weapons and devices, specifically destructive devices in the third degree, and one count of causing or risking widespread injury or damage in the fourth degree.

Police responded to an emergency aid call on Saturday, \at West 2nd Street and found the two pipe bombs inside the residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey. Colucci, the homeowner, was in possession of the bombs and other related supplies, including gun powder.

An evacuation was ordered and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and the State Police Bomb Unit were called to the scene. It was determined that the devices were not a hazard.

During the investigation, police also determined that Colucci had detonated a pipe bomb in the area near the Warrenville Road bridge, sometime between October 2017 and November 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex Police at (732) 356-1900 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3176.

