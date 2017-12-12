FLEMINGTON — A Hunterdon County man with a troubled driving record was sentenced to eight years in prison for killing two grandparents in an intoxicated-driving crash last year.

Frank E. Cabezas, 25, was sentenced Tuesday after having pleaded guilty in September to two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, fourth-degree assault by auto and driving under the influence of marijuana.

Before the plea deal, he had been indicted on third-degree assault by auto and drug possession charges.

Cabezas drove his Ford Explorer head-on into the Toyota Camry of the Corso family in Readington on March 25, 2016.

Frank Corso, 79, and his wife, Audrey Corso, 75, both of Flemington, died in the crash. Their son and two grandchildren also were in the car after attending an Easter egg hunt.

New Jersey 101.5 reported last year that Cabezas had been pulled over and charged with drunk driving three weeks before the fatal crash.

His driving record included five license suspensions, including two related to underage drinking and driving.

Cabezas must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

“Despite Mr. Cabezas’ sentence to eight years in state prison, we recognize that no amount of time the defendant serves will diminish the physical and emotional pain suffered by the victims and the family and friends of Frank and Audrey Corso," Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III said Tuesday.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

