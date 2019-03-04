NJ man gets 20 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

A Monmouth County man received a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted for sexually assaulting a minor over a two-year span.

Jonathan McDermott, 38, of Aberdeen, was sentenced Friday by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Richard W. English. McDermott previously pleaded guilty to the crimes in October 2018.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Aberdeen Police began in February 2018, when a female victim said McDermott had committed numerous sexual acts upon her between June 2015 and April 2017, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

The victim, who was known to McDermott, was less than 13 years of age during the sexual assaults, Gramiccioni said.

McDermott is required to serve the full 20-year term before being eligible for release.

Upon his release from state prison, McDermott will be required to register under Megan’s Law and will also be subject to Parole Supervision for Life.

