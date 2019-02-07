NJ man gets 15 years in prison for killing baby while driving high
RARITAN BOROUGH — A borough man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for running over a family and killing a one-year-old boy.
Ronald Rebernik, 62, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree assault by auto, all within 1,000 feet of St. Ann’s Elementary School property, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.
Under a negotiated plea agreement, Rebernik also admitted to other "possessory controlled dangerous substance offenses".
On the evening of July 7, 2018, Rebernik was driving while under the influence of heroin in a residential area on Anderson Street, said police.
He struck a family of three walking on the sidewalk, killing a 1-year-old boy and seriously injuring his 5-year-old brother and the children’s mother.
According to the Patch.com, the family was heading to the park to celebrate the baby's first birthday.
