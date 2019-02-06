NJ man found guilty of murder after stabbing girlfriend 100 times

A Union County jury deliberated for just 45 minutes on Tuesday before they returned guilty verdicts for a Plainfield man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2011.

Anthony James, 57, was convicted of murder and two related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Audrey Tanksley, 48, after a three-week trial.

Plainfield police responded to a 911 call from James on Sept. 28, 2011. Officers found Tanksley's body in the East Seventh Street home that the couple had shared, according to Union County prosecutors.

James claimed at trial that Tanksley had attacked him. A county Medical Examiner's expert testified that the victim had been stabbed nearly 100 times.

James will face up to life in state prison when he is sentenced March 29 by Superior Court Judge John Deitch.

