NJ man fled to Puerto Rico after raping girl for years, prosecutors say

PASSAIC — A man who has been accused of repeatedly raping a young girl over a period of three years in this city has been arrested in Puerto Rico.

Prosecutors say Miguel Medina, 53, of Bloomfield, showed pornography to a girl who he raped starting when she was 5 years old.

Medina was charged in October with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment.

As investigators began looking into him, Medina flew to Puerto Rico, officials said.

Homeland Security helped track him down in the island territory, prosecutors said. He was returned to New Jersey on Feb. 6.

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Monday in Superior Court in Paterson.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Medina has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .