NJ man drops off Uber fare in Philly and then disappears

WILLINGBORO — An Uber driver has not been heard from in over a week after dropping off a fare in Philadelphia.

James Benjamin Carter Jr., 52, of Willingboro, is a diabetic and requires dialysis, according to township police, who said they are working with Philadelphia police to locate Carter.

Police said Carter dropped off a passenger about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 4900 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia. He was driving a 2007 Gold Jeep Liberty with New Jersey license plate F58JLM.

Carter deactivated the Uber app on his phone, police told 6ABC Action News , and his cell phone has either been turned off or the battery has gone dead.

Carter stands 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 120 pounds and is missing a lower tooth. He was last seen wearing a knitted cap with "Jeep" on it, a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts should contact the Willingboro Police Department at 609-877-3001 or the Citizen Tip Hotline at 609-877-6958.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5