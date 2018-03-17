NJ man dies from road-rage slash to the face — driver sought

DEPTFORD — Police are searching for a man who cut a driver's face in a road-rage incident in this township on Wednesday.

The incision wound eventually killed 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township. Pirri was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

Before his death, he was able to talk to police and described his assailant as a black man wearing a gray vest and jeans and driving a white and tan Ford F250/350 with a crew cab. Authorities said the truck may have been a King Ranch model with a bed-mounted toolbox. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office this week released an image of a similar truck in hopes that someone in the public recognizes it.

Prosecutors say the violent confrontation happened 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on Tanyard Road near the Mail Avenue intersection. They did not say what prompted the attack but described it as road rage.

Authorities say the truck fled the scene "in an aggressive manner," driving to the end of Tanyard, turning onto Barnsboro Road and then left onto Glassboro Road. The truck continues south on Route 47 into Glassboro and then Clayton.

Pirri was in a red Nissan Versa.

“This type of violent and abhorrent outburst has no place in our communities," Prosecutor Charles Fiore said Thursday. "While we continue our investigation, we encourage anyone with information they believe will assist our efforts to reach out to our officers without delay.”

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the attack or seen the truck to call Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Detective Warren Rivell at 609-685-7396 or Deptford police Detective Rory Tipping at 856-462-1334.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.

