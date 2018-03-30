NJ man dies after being attacked by pack of teens on street

GUTTENBERG — A town resident died Thursday morning a day after he was beaten and left for dead on the street by a gang of teenagers, seemingly for no reason.

Two teenage suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the attack. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office expects to file more serious charges following the death of Sebastian Aguilar, 36.

Police were called Wednesday about 10:15 p.m after someone spotted Aguilar "lying in distress" on the ground on 70th Street, between Broadway and Hudson Avenue, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say he was attacked while walking down the street.

He was taken to Palisades Medical Center and was pronounced dead the next day at 7:40 a.m. Prosecutors were waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

A 14 and 15-year-old have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim. Their names were not publicly released because of their age.

Police are looking for other assailants but they did not release any descriptions or surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip

