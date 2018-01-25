PRINCETON — A North Brunswick man who was about to be arrested on a charge of murdering his ex-wife threatened to jump off the roof a parking garage on Wednesday.

State Police and the FBI descended on the North Brunswick apartment complex of Lloyd Neurauter, 46, who was wanted in New York in connection to the August death of Michele Neurauter, 46, in Corning.

Police said Neurauter fled to Princeton, where security cameras captured him on the roof of the Spring Street Garage just before 6 p.m.

State Police and Princeton officers talked down Neurauter and took him into custody.

Kerrie Neurauter (Steubing County, NY Sheriff's Office)

Neurauter's daughter, Kerrie M. Neurauter, 20, was also arrested Wednesday in Syracuse, New York, in connection with her mother's death.

Both Lloyd and Kerrie Neurauter were charged with second-degree murder.

Lloyd Neurauter was being held at Mercer County jail awaiting extradition to New York. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Jeffrey Spaulding, the police chief of Corning, announced the arrests Thursday but did not release any details into the slaying or explain why the father and daughter were charged.

