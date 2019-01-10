NJ man charged with attempted murder after shooting car burglar

GARFIELD — A homeowner who police said shot a car burglar in the back early Wednesday morning was charged with attempted murder.

Omar Smadiya, 37, was arrested after police said he opened fire at the 19-year-old male inside the Toyota Corolla parked in the driveway of his Farnham Avenue home around 3 a.m., according to the Daily Voice of Garfield/Lodi.

The injured suspect ran and was later found inside a McDonald's with a gunshot wound in his torso, according to acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Cato. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Cato said the suspected burglar, Christopher Manon-Velez, 19, has been charged with third-degree car burglary.

In addition to the first-degree attempted murder charge, Smadiya also faces charges of second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree possession a prohibited large-capacity weapon.

Christopher Manon-Velez charged in burglary in which he was shot. (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Smadiya is married and owns a moving company. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday afternoon whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Court documents obtained by NorthJersey.com say that Manon-Velez apologized to Smadiya before he was fired upon three times. Manon-Velez also admitted to burglarizing other cars in the neighborhood, according to the documents.

