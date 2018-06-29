NJ man caught driving over puppy — on purpose, cops say

HILLSIDE — A 73-year-old Union Township man has been accused of intentionally driving over a puppy with his car in the parking lot of the ShopRite in Hillside.

Luis Navarro, 73, could face three to five years in prison if found guilty of third-degree animal cruelty.

Navarro was arrested after surveillance footage from the Route 22 supermarket caught his car pulling up to a parking space about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors say the video shows Navarrao getting out of his car and walking over to the passenger’s side to get the puppy, which he then places on the pavement.

The video then shows the car backing out of the spot and driving over the puppy with a front and rear tire.

As the car drives off, the animal can be seen squirming on the ground.

Prosecutors say the puppy was dead by the time police were called to the scene.

Authorities released a copy of the disturbing video in hopes that witnesses could step forward.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call 973-926-5800 or 908-527-4169.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.