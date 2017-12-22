Contact Us
NJ man beaten to death with shovel by his employee

By Associated Press December 22, 2017 2:31 PM
MONTICELLO — A New York man who admitted to beating his boss to death with a shovel has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rickey Bolden, of Monticello, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea agreement. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports he was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say Bolden was employed as a maintenance worker at the Pardess Bungalow Colony in the town of Thompson when he used a shovel to kill 61-year-old John Ferrari, of Riverdale, New Jersey, in September 2016.

Police found Ferrari’s body on the property two days later while investigating a missing person report.

Bolden apologized to members of Ferrari’s family who were in court. As part of the plea, Bolden has waived his right to appeal the case.

