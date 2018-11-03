NJ man beaten in Halloween attack has no insurance for surgery

EGG HARBOR CITY — Police are reviewing surveillance video of the brutal beating of a man on Halloween night as his recovery hits a snag.

Daniel Peterson, 29, of Egg Harbor City, and his 15-year-old cousin Ethan were assaulted in the area of Philadelphia Avenue on Halloween night by a group of teens, according to police.

Peterson's mother, Florita, said a group of 15-20 teens attacked her son with a pipe and punched him multiple times, leaving him with a broken jaw and the need for 28 stitches. The gang had demanded the cousins' candy.

Ethan suffered a concussion after he was stomped while his arms were held behind his back, according to Florita.

Police said in a Facebook post that residents are "outraged" by the violent attack and have "provided information vital to the investigation," including surveillance video. No other details about the assailants have been released.

Peterson said her son came home from a hospital on Friday.

"They can't do surgery until the swelling comes down more," she said. But Daniel Peterson can't make an appointment with an oral surgeon because he has no insurance.

"They won't make an appointment without insurance," she said. He does a lot of "side jobs" but does not have a regular job.

His cousin, Jen Fernandez, has created a GoFundMe page with an ambitious goal of $100,000. She said that Ethan's family recently moved back to New Jersey so his ill mother could receive medical treatment here.

"Danny is a sweet, caring person. He would give you the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his pocket," Fernandez wrote.

The only thing Daniel can do at the moment is take it easy and let his wounds heal, according to Florita.

Former Mayor Don Purdy said he is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was involved in the beating and hoped the money might be the right incentive for someone.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 609-965-2901 ext. 4.

