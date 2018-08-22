NJ man attacked cop who asked him to remove hat in courtroom

VINELAND — A man chest bumped a police officer after he was asked to take off his hat in a courtroom is facing time in prison.

Joshua Graham was arrested in March 2017 after the incident at Vineland Municipal Court. On Wednesday, Graham was convicted of third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and third-degree resisting arrest.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said after Graham bumped the officer upon leaving the courtroom, a "physical engagement" ensued, as he resisted being taken into custody. Even after he was placed in handcuffs, Graham head-butted an officer, leading to "pain and eventual bruising to the officer's face," the prosecutor said.

Graham is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5. He is represented by Ronald Thompson of Sicklerville. An after-hours call to Thompson on Wednesday night seeking comment was not returned.

More From New Jersey 101.5