NJ man admits paying bribe to get visas in Dominican Republic

A 37-year-old man from Teaneck admitted bribing a U.S. State Department employee in order to obtain visas that would have allowed people in the Dominican Republic to travel to the United States.

Luis Santos pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to one count of bribery of a public official.

Federal prosecutors say Santos, through a relative in the Dominican Republic, paid $2,381 to a U.S. consular adjudicator in Santo Domingo. The bribe was to get the official to review and approve non-immigrant visas, which allow temporary travel to the United States, either for tourism or business.

Authorities said the bribe was for five applications in March. Each of the applicants paid $1,000, which was split between Santos and the official.

He faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced in December.

