NJ man admits letting girlfriend drown in frozen river

BURLINGTON CITY — The man who left his girlfriend behind after crashing into the frozen Delaware River pleaded guilty to charges connected to her death.

Jacob T. Garrett, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident. As part of the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Garrett was the driver of the car in which he and his girlfriend Stephanie White , 23, were traveling on January 14 when he struck a parked minivan, went through a fence and into the river. The car went into the river front end first and Garrett was able to escape, asking witnesses to "help my girlfriend" as he fled, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said at the time.

White was found in the car still wearing her seat belt. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Garrett was tracked down at a train station and arrested.

