NJ man, 20, busted with 10 lbs. of pot and 1,000 THC vape refills

A Mercer County man was arrested Tuesday in Ocean County by members of two separate drug strike forces who found a cache of marijuana and vaporizer cartridges filled with marijuana concentrate.

Daniel Maciejewski, 20, of the Lawrenceville section of Lawrence, was pulled over in Ocean Township and found with two pounds of marijuana, 400 THC vaping cartridges and 100 hand-rolled marijuana cigars in his vehicle, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said a search of his home also turned up an additional eight pounds of marijuana, 700 THC vaping cartridges, five ounces of “shatter” (a marijuana/THC liquid concentrate), other marijuana/THC edibles, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash.

Maciejewski was charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds but less than 25 pounds with the intent to distribute, possession of over 50 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More from NJ 101.5: