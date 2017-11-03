NJ love for Wawa faces new rival: a chain with fried chicken!

Watch out Wawa and Quick Chek, there's a new convenience store in New Jersey competing for our love and loyalty. NJ's first Royal Farms has opened its doors in Camden County. You can top off the tank too, as most locations have adjacent gas pumps.

The Maryland-based chain prides itself on being a 24-hour business, with fried chicken among its fan favorite menu items. And, we're not talking some cut-rate frozen food. Royal Farms' chicken actually topped a recent Food & Wine list of "10 Gas Station Foods" worth a detour. They've also got something called “western fries.”

The store in Magnolia at White Horse Pike and Evesham Road is just the start, with plans for several other locations in South Jersey. Royal Farms already are under construction in both Bellmawr and Gloucester City.

Royal Farms is still a fledgling company in the shadow of Wawa. Royal Farms has just over 175 stores, while Wawa has blossomed from its 1800's start in NJ with more than 750 spots across six states. And, Quick Chek has the deepest Jersey roots. It's headquartered in Whitehouse Station, with nearly 150 stores in Jersey and New York.

With the widening of our convenience store options, Jersey residents stand to make out pretty well amid some healthy competition. I say, "Welcome Royal Farms; we still love you Wawa and Quick Chek; and keep the free coffee deals coming!"

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.