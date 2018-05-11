NJ loses track of 80 sex offenders — Are they on your block?

Law enforcement officials have lost track of dozens and dozens of convicted sex offenders who have failed to follow the reporting requirements of the sex offender registry.

The state's Megan's Law online database lists nearly a hundred offenders who as of Friday afternoon were "non-compliant" with the law. Among those were offenders who have been arrested and thrown into jail, and therefore unable to meet the registration requirements. But 80 others are out and about — and their pictures and last known addresses are listed below.