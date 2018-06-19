List of NJ places Bourdain put on TV could become ‘food trail’

As he traveled the world on his various television shows, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain made no secret of his pride in coming from New Jersey. Now as the world mourns his passing, his home state is working on a way to honor Bourdain's work.

Legislation was introduced on Monday to create the "Anthony Bourdain Food Trail," which would trace the same route he took during a 2015 episode of his CNN show "Parts Unknown." The trail would include 10 stops ranging from Fort Lee to Atlantic City.

"There's no question that Anthony's road to fame was not an easy one," Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, said. "Even after international fame, he never forgot his Jersey roots. Each episode, Bourdain brought his homegrown wit, charm and sense of humanity to his viewers."

The eateries featured in that episode include:

Moriarty, who introduced the legislation called Bourdain a "New Jersey food icon," and called it "heartbreaking" when his fans learned he had taken his own life while shooting an episode of his show in France.

Born in Leonia, Bourdain's cooking adventure started as a summer job in Provincetown, Massachusetts, before working his way up to some of the most famous restaurants in the New York, including The Rainbow Room and Les Halles. After writing a successful book called "Kitchen Confidential," he got into popular television shows on Food Network, Travel Channel and most recently CNN.

CNN, which broadcast Bourdain's voyages from places ranging from New Orleans to Iran, was the first to report his June 8 death. One of Bourdain's regular traveling partners on the show was Chef Eric Ripert, who was also the one to find Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room. Ripert said on Twitter that Bourdain was his "best friend," and "An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous."

Bourdain killed himself just days after fashion icon Kate Spade committed suicide herself. With two high profile suicides so close together New Jersey's suicide prevention hotline reported a spike in calls from people needing support. During a one hour period earlier this month the hotline reported receiving 30 calls.