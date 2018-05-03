NJ looking for your thoughts on standardized tests

New Jersey residents seeking to have their voices heard about the replacement for the much-maligned Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC test, in schools should respond now.

State Department of Education Assistant Commissioner of Academics Linda Eno says those interested in the future of school assessments can join a statewide collaborative or watch a webinar and fill out a questionnaire.

You can also email assessments@doe.nj.gov with questions or comments about the future of assessments.

The commissioner intends to visit every county, sit in focus groups and meet with educators.

"We believe it is critical to have a diverse pool voices," Eno said.

The multiple options for stakeholders include:

— New Jersey residents have until next Tuesday, May 8, to join a Statewide Assessment Collaborative.

— There is an online recorded webinar that can be viewed, and stakeholders in the future of assessments can complete a feedback questionnaire. The Education Department says the details will be forthcoming on the NJDOE Assessments webpage.

The State Education Department hopes to make initial enhancements to statewide assessment in the 2018-2019 school year.

