MONTCLAIR — A lawyer sought in the shooting death of his girlfriend inside their township home last month has been captured.

James Ray III was being held in the Essex County Jail. Details about his capture have not been released, but county prosecutors planned to discuss the matter during a news conference Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Montclair man faces murder charges in the death of 44-year-old Angela Bledsoe. She was found shot to death Oct. 23 inside the home where they lived with their young child.

Authorities say police responding to a wellness check found Bledsoe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Angela Bledsoe (via Facebook)

Ray wasn't at the home when police arrived. The child wasn't hurt.

Bledsoe worked as a financial advisor in Manhattan and had a degree from Florida A&M University's School of Business and Industry.

Ray was known for testifying in the trial of Nicki Minaj's brother after representing a girl who

had accused Jelani Maraj of rape and had demanded $25 million from Maraj to settle a potential lawsuit.

Ray also was sued in federal court in 2013 by his former paralegal who claimed that he tried to force her to join him in a polygamous relationship.

Sergio Bichao contributed to this report.