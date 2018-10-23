According to Politico.com, the New Jersey Legislature is rushing to make sure U.S. Senator Cory Booker can run for president and for his senate seat at the same time . Proponents of the measure say it just clarifies existing law, but, even still, why are our lawmakers wasting time to help further Booker’s political ambitions?

If Booker wants to be president, he should have to risk his current position. Have him risk something to climb the political ladder, but you and I both know that won’t happen. As to why the legislature would bother with this, could it have to do with the fact that Cory Booker is a Democrat and both houses of the state legislature are controlled by Democrats? Either that or they’ve solved property taxes, school funding, marijuana legalization and now are moving on to much less important matters like boosting the fortunes of an individual’s political future.

Again, to be fair, the legislators who are backing the bill say that he probably already can run for both offices at the same time but they want to make sure it could withstand a legal challenge, but it still seems like an incredibly small niche to be addressing.

More from New Jersey 101.5