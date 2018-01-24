NJ joining federal lawsuit fighting Trump over ‘Dreamers’

Gov. Phil Murphy signs paperwork after helping swear in attorney Parthiv Patel as a member of the New Jersey bar. Patel is perhaps the first undocumented immigrant to be admitted to the New Jersey bar. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy today reaffirmed his commitment to helping undocumented immigrants get legal status and protection, announcing that New Jersey will join 15 other states in an already-filed lawsuit challenging federal changes to the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program.

Murphy made the announcement at a Statehouse ceremony where he and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal helped administer the oath to Parthiv Patel, an undocumented immigrant from Mount Laurel who became perhaps the first DACA recipient admitted to practice law in New Jersey.

“We are making it clear to our dreamers that the road forward for them exists here in New Jersey and that we are stronger and fairer when we work as one extended family,” Murphy said.

“With this oath today, we make it clear that New Jersey stands by our immigrant families. Not just our immigrant families. We stand by everybody in this state, all law-abiding residents in the state of New Jersey,” Murphy said.

The first hints of what ‘sanctuary state’ means in NJ

Murphy and Grewal said New Jersey will join 15 other states and Washington, D.C., in their federal lawsuit filed last October challenging the Trump administration for ending the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program

“We will use all of the tools of the Attorney General’s Office to protect the rights of dreamers like Parthiv to enjoy that American dream and to ensure the safety and well-being of all New Jerseyans regardless of their immigration status,” Grewal said.

“Being part of this lawsuit … is long overdue,” Murphy said. “But it proves that starting today, New Jersey will have the backs of our 22,000 dreamers.”

The character committee of the Pennsylvania bar had held up allowing Patel to practice in the state but relented. New Jersey’s bar followed suit last week.

“We are in every way woven into the American fabric,” Patel said. “So as the immigration debate continues over the course of the next few weeks, months and years, remember: We are Americans.”

Murphy said the state will do more to protect undocumented immigrants like Patel.

“I don’t want to break the law or put words in your mouth, but if they, if somebody does have any wise ideas, they’re going to have to come through the two of us to get to him,” Murphy said. “And we’ll make sure that ain’t going to be easy.”

Murphy said joining the lawsuit is substantive, not symbolic, and that other moves will follow.

“I’ll give you one specific example. We are intent and we will establish the Office of Immigrant Protection and Defense. And we’re just trying to get that finalized and the leadership of that,” said Murphy.

Assemblyman Harold Wirths, R-Sussex, blasted the idea of the new office.

“This new office is the Democrats’ first step to making New Jersey a ‘sanctuary state’ for illegal immigrants,” said Wirths. “In addition, we all are aware this is the opening salvo of the liberals’ fight against law enforcement agencies rightful power to uphold immigration laws.”

New Jersey: Decoded cuts through the cruft and gets to what matters in New Jersey news and politics. Follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5 and the editor of New Jersey: Decoded. Follow @NJDecoded on Twitter and Facebook. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com