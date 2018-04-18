NJ is so pathetic TX governor is asking us all to move there

Every politician who voted for tax increases ought to feel embarrassed. Phil Murphy ought to be reassessing. There's a lot of shame to go around for those who brought New Jersey to the place it is now. I can tell you how we have the highest property taxes in the nation but you've heard all that before. I can tell you so many things you already know. Even if you read this study that says New Jersey is the 46th worst economy in the entire country that still won't have the impact of what I'm about to tell you.

New Jersey is now so bad that other governors are telling us we should all move there. The governor of Texas has written a guest column for the Star Ledger imploring us to take a good hard look at how things are here at home and how things are in the Lone Star State and to get off our butts and move there. You can read the full story here , but first just a few excerpts.

"I'd like to throw a lifeline to businesses and families throughout New Jersey who are looking for greater economic opportunity and relief from high taxes. Come to Texas and be a part of our economic success story. In Texas, we're focused on lowering taxes, not raising them. We believe that free enterprise, not top-down government policies, is the key to a prosperous economy."

"Texas and New Jersey are on two different paths. While Governor Murphy is trying to raise taxes, we're focused on lowering taxes and growing the economy. I encourage companies and people throughout New Jersey to come to the Lone Star State and be a part of our success story."

"Gov. Murphy is calling for a $2.7 billion increase in the state's previous budget, the majority of which will be funded by higher taxes. These tax hikes include raising the sales tax and applying that tax to everything from ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft to online room booking. It also includes raising income taxes on anyone making more than $1 million. This tax hike would only exacerbate the economic woes for a state whose tax burden and cost of living are already among the highest in the nation."

This was written by Gregg Abbott, governor of the state that is now home to 50 Fortune 500 headquarters and boasts the 10th largest economy in the world.

How pathetic has this state become when we have other governors openly inviting us to leave? How much more pathetic are we all if we don't seriously consider it?

More from New Jersey 101.5