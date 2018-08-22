NJ investigates NRA insurance policy offered to members

TRENTON — Insurance policies promoted by the National Rifle Association in New Jersey are under scrutiny by the state Department of Banking and Insurance.

The NRA's Carry Guard Insurance Program, offered by Lockton Affinity and underwritten by Chubb, is part of a training program offered to members to prepare them for having to use their gun in defense of themselves or loved ones, according to the NRA website . It covers up to $1.5 million in civil protection and $250,000 in criminal defense costs, depending on the level of coverage.

New Jersey's investigation follows New York State's review of the policy and whether or not the NRA is able to offer insurance. It is not licensed to sell insurance in either state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo notified other states of his investigation of what he called a "reckless and illegal program" and urged others to determine if the program violated their own respective laws.

"I urge governors across the state to take action and end the sale and marketing of the NRA’s Carry Guard program in their states for the good of their citizens and the entire nation," Cuomo wrote in his letter.

Cuomo, in his letter, said the program is no longer available to his state's residents. The NRA has filed suit against New York and said the restriction has caused it financial hardship, according to a CNN report.

“New Jersey law requires insurance companies selling to residents within the state to comply with specific requirements. The Department has reviewed findings by the New York Department of Financial Services associated with the marketing and sale of Carry Guard insurance in New York and is examining the marketing and sale of this product in New Jersey to determine if, and to what extent, this activity violated state insurance laws,” Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride said in a statement.

