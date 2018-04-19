NJ ice cream lovers welcome Ben and Jerry’s new flavor!

As you know Ben & Jerry’s is my favorite ice cream in the world. As the self-appointed brand ambassador for Ben & Jerry’s, I always feel the need to announce their new flavors to the world (well at least to New Jersey!!)

As you also may know, they routinely introduce new flavors and retire old ones. When they retire flavors, they sometimes hold Mock funerals for the “dead” flavor. And when one of my favorites was retired a few years ago (“what a cluster”, formerly “cluster fluff”), I was in mourning. But for the first time since then, Ben & Jerry’s has introduced a flavor that rivals cluster fluff. It’s my new favorite, so I needed to share it with all of you.

Judi Franco photo

The thing about Ben & Jerry’s that makes it so special is that they just cram so many different things into their ice creams that it’s like a celebration of flavors! This one is no exception. it’s called caramel chocolate cheesecake truffles. It’s caramel cheesecake ice cream with Graham cracker Covered cheesecake truffles and chocolate cookies swirls. And it’s heaven.

