NJ HS teacher offered to pay teen for ‘sexual videos,’ say police

A gym teacher at West Milford High School is accused of offering to pay a teen student for sexual videos.

Christopher Shenise, 32, of Vernon, was arrested after an investigation by township police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Shenise was charged on Friday, February 8, with one count of Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of Third Degree Official Misconduct, and one count of Fourth Degree Abuse, Cruelty, and Neglect.

Shenise engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a 17-year-old victim in November 2018, specifically by asking for sexual videos in exchange for money, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

The girl was a student at the school at the time.

Shenise was taken to Passaic County Jail and was scheduled to appear on Saturday in Passaic County Superior Court.

As of Sunday evening, he was listed as a physical education teacher on West Milford High School's website.

Police said inquiries regarding Shenise's employment status should be directed to the West Milford Board of Education.

Anybody with further information is asked to contact West Milford Police at 973-728-2808.

