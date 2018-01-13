Contact Us
NJ house explodes, man crawls out with his life

By Dan Alexander January 13, 2018 8:52 AM
Image of

DELRAN — A man crawled out of his home after it exploded on Friday night.

Police said the explosion originated in the basement of the home on Cornell Drive around 10:30 p.m. near the water heater. The force of the explosion blew out the home’s rear exterior wall and all the windows on the lower level, according to police.

Police said the owner of the home, whose identity was not disclosed, sustained only scratches after he crawled through a window and walked to his neighbor’s house.

6 ABC Action News reported that PSE&G gas crews checked connections to other homes as a precaution.

