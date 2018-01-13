NJ house explodes, man crawls out with his life

DELRAN — A man crawled out of his home after it exploded on Friday night.

Police said the explosion originated in the basement of the home on Cornell Drive around 10:30 p.m. near the water heater. The force of the explosion blew out the home’s rear exterior wall and all the windows on the lower level, according to police.

Police said the owner of the home, whose identity was not disclosed, sustained only scratches after he crawled through a window and walked to his neighbor’s house.

A gas leak causes a home explosion on Cornell Dr in Delran, NJ. Fire Chief says the homeowner (a man in his 50s) was thrown from the house during the explosion, but wasn’t seriously hurt. PSE&G crews are inspecting gas lines, but don’t believe there is any danger. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/6sQAEnRsAl — Andrew Adamson (@AndrewDAdamson) January 13, 2018

6 ABC Action News reported that PSE&G gas crews checked connections to other homes as a precaution.

