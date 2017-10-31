NJ hospital executive charged with running naked, masturbating on campus

NEWARK, Del. — A top multi-million-dollar executive for RWJBarnabas Health was arrested for a series of lewd incidents around the campus of the University of Delaware.

Gerald "Jay" Picerno, 57, of Morristown, was charged with several counts of lewdness, indecent exposure, trespass and harassment in a series of incidents during weekends in September and October, according to the University of Delaware Police.

He is the New Jersey hospital chain's executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

Newark, Delaware police said Picerno was connected with an incident on Sept. 15 in which a chair was found with "lewd and harassing" letter left on it at 10:30 p.m. Several hours later a 21-year-old female UD student reported seeing a naked man masturbating near her car. About 30 minutes later, another student reported a naked man had spoken to her before jogging away.

Using fingerprints lifted from the note and surveillance video, UD Police connected Picerno with an indecent exposure incident near the school's Roselle Center for the Arts. Picerno surrendered to Newark police last Friday.

Newark Police told the Newark Post that Picerno drove a car registered to RWJBarnabas.

Screen shot of the cached "leadership" page on the RWJ Barnabas website (RWJBarnabas Health)

Picerno was charged with three counts of lewdness, five counts of indecent exposure, two counts of third-degree trespass and one count of harassment. He was released after posting $5,500 unsecured bond and ordered to have no contact with the university, the city of Newark or his accusers.

"Mr. Picerno is on leave. Any inquiries about non RWJBarnabas Health matters should be directed to his personal attorney," RWJBarnabas spokeswoman Ellen L. Greene write in an email.

Surveillance photo of Gerald Picerno (University of Delaware Police)

His image is no longer on the website's leadership page. His title is seen in a cached version of the page without his picture.

According to a Crains New York, in January 2016 he was the highest paid health care executive in the New York metro area earning a salary of $2.4 million and $34,751 in "other compensation."

Police asked anyone with additional information is asked to contact UD Police at 302-831-2224 or Newark Police at 302-366-7100.